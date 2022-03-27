Advertisement

Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed

Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed, killing one person.

A second person was transported to an area hospital.

Crews told WCVB-TV that the Government Center garage came down Saturday evening after a crane collapsed on areas that were under construction.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden says the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him.

Boston police officers, firefighters and emergency service personnel, and state police troopers all responded to assist.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
North Zulch family picking up the pieces after RV destroyed after severe storm
North Zulch family picking up the pieces after RV destroyed in severe storm
Rohnny Steven Steele is now facing theft-related charges in two counties after being arrested...
Deputies arrest thief suspect again less than a week after being released from jail
Authorities are investigating a deceased person found in Iola
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck barriers and other citizens vehicles. Speeds...
High-speed pursuit ends with two arrested on I-45 in Madison County

Latest News

Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden lashes at Putin, calls for Western resolve for freedom
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Saturday Evening Weather Update 3/26
Saturday Evening Weather Update 3/26
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announces resignation