Advertisement

College Station police nab man accused of stealing vehicle outside restaurant

According to an arrest report, the Magnolia man also admitted to using stolen credit cards to visit an adult website.
Clinton Hunt, 41, is facing several charges for being in possession of stolen credit cards and...
Clinton Hunt, 41, is facing several charges for being in possession of stolen credit cards and for stealing a vehicle Friday night outside a College Station business, according to arrest reports.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Montgomery County man is facing several charges for being in possession of stolen credit cards and for stealing a vehicle Friday night outside a College Station business, according to arrest reports.

College Station police say Clinton Hunt stole a vehicle around 11:00 p.m. outside a pizza restaurant on Highway 6 near William D Fitch.

Hunt and the stolen vehicle were located and stopped a short time later on Wellborn Road and the 41-year-old was taken into custody.

At another location, police found Hunt’s wallet that contained credit cards belonging to four other people.

According to the reports, Hunt admitted to using the stolen cards to attempt to access a pornographic website but said they didn’t work.

He was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraud, and possession of a controlled substance.

The drug charge was added on after officers found Hunt was in possession of meth.

His bonds total $22,000 and he remained in jail Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault on Texas Avenue in College Station
Assault in College Station hospitalizes one person Saturday
Authorities are investigating a deceased person found in Iola
Grimes County resident Traci Brown is unsure when she'll be able to repair everything Tuesday's...
Grimes County family loses barn, animals in tornado
police lights
Human remains found in Leon County
Milam, Lee counties under a Red Flag Warning through 8 pm Saturday
Red Flag Warning issued for far western Brazos Valley Saturday

Latest News

Police say the two were in possession of a handsaw and a stolen catalytic converter when they...
Houston-area men accused of stealing catalytic converter in College Station
All proceeds from the event help the United Way of the Brazos Valley mission to fight for...
Professional wrestlers battle to raise money for United Way
Athletes competing at The Special Olympics.
Athletes from across Texas compete in the Special Olympics Games
Museum of American G.I. welcomes visitors for Living History Weekend
Museum of American G.I. welcomes visitors for Living History Weekend