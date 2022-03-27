College Station police nab man accused of stealing vehicle outside restaurant

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Montgomery County man is facing several charges for being in possession of stolen credit cards and for stealing a vehicle Friday night outside a College Station business, according to arrest reports.

College Station police say Clinton Hunt stole a vehicle around 11:00 p.m. outside a pizza restaurant on Highway 6 near William D Fitch.

Hunt and the stolen vehicle were located and stopped a short time later on Wellborn Road and the 41-year-old was taken into custody.

At another location, police found Hunt’s wallet that contained credit cards belonging to four other people.

According to the reports, Hunt admitted to using the stolen cards to attempt to access a pornographic website but said they didn’t work.

He was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraud, and possession of a controlled substance.

The drug charge was added on after officers found Hunt was in possession of meth.

His bonds total $22,000 and he remained in jail Sunday afternoon.

