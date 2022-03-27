Advertisement

Houston-area men accused of stealing catalytic converter in College Station

Police say the two were in possession of a handsaw and a stolen catalytic converter when they were stopped by officers early Friday morning.
Police say the two were in possession of a handsaw and a stolen catalytic converter when they...
Police say the two were in possession of a handsaw and a stolen catalytic converter when they were stopped by officers early Friday morning.(Mug shots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The trend of Houston-area residents coming to Bryan and College Station to steal property continues but police are putting more of these accused thieves in jail thanks to citizens who are reporting suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

The latest case of this happening occurred Friday morning in College Station when someone reported a theft in progress at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Marion Pugh Drive.

When police arrived they stopped and detained the two suspects in the parking lot of the complex and found a handsaw, spare blades, and a recently stolen catalytic converter in their vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Arrested were Cody Mason, 20, of Rosharon, and John Fomba, 17, of Houston.

Both were charged with theft of property and possession of marijuana.

As of Sunday evening, both remained in the Brazos County Detention Center on bonds totaling $35,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault on Texas Avenue in College Station
Assault in College Station hospitalizes one person Saturday
Authorities are investigating a deceased person found in Iola
Grimes County resident Traci Brown is unsure when she'll be able to repair everything Tuesday's...
Grimes County family loses barn, animals in tornado
police lights
Human remains found in Leon County
Milam, Lee counties under a Red Flag Warning through 8 pm Saturday
Red Flag Warning issued for far western Brazos Valley Saturday

Latest News

All proceeds from the event help the United Way of the Brazos Valley mission to fight for...
Professional wrestlers battle to raise money for United Way
Athletes competing at The Special Olympics.
Athletes from across Texas compete in the Special Olympics Games
Museum of American G.I. welcomes visitors for Living History Weekend
Museum of American G.I. welcomes visitors for Living History Weekend
Students, faculty and staff participate in nearly 2,000 service projects in one day.
More than 13,000 Aggies participate in service projects across the Brazos Valley