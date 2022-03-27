Houston-area men accused of stealing catalytic converter in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The trend of Houston-area residents coming to Bryan and College Station to steal property continues but police are putting more of these accused thieves in jail thanks to citizens who are reporting suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

The latest case of this happening occurred Friday morning in College Station when someone reported a theft in progress at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Marion Pugh Drive.

When police arrived they stopped and detained the two suspects in the parking lot of the complex and found a handsaw, spare blades, and a recently stolen catalytic converter in their vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Arrested were Cody Mason, 20, of Rosharon, and John Fomba, 17, of Houston.

Both were charged with theft of property and possession of marijuana.

As of Sunday evening, both remained in the Brazos County Detention Center on bonds totaling $35,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.