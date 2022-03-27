Advertisement

Human remains found in Leon County

By Hope Merritt
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Leon County, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County’s Sheriff’s Office said human remains were found in the Flynn area.

Officials say this is a result of the continued investigation into the missing person case of Matthew Halley.

Halley was first reported missing in July of 2021, and authorities say several searches had been done looking for him, with no results.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and additional forensic testing must still be completed to determine the identity of the discovered remains.

