Human remains found in Leon County

Leon County, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County’s Sheriff’s Office said human remains were found in the Flynn area.

Officials say this is a result of the continued investigation into the missing person case of Matthew Halley.

Halley was first reported missing in July of 2021, and authorities say several searches had been done looking for him, with no results.

*********PRESS RELEASE********* On 3/26/2022 human remains were recovered in the Flynn area as a result of the... Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 26, 2022

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and additional forensic testing must still be completed to determine the identity of the discovered remains.

