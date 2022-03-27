More than 13,000 Aggies participate in service projects across the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - More than 13,000 Texas A&M students, faculty and staff completed 1,900 service projects Saturday for the 40th annual Big Event. This is the largest, one-day, student-run service project in the nation, according to the Big Event’s website. Aggies helped residents across the Brazos Valley in service projects including yard work, window washing, and painting.

College Station resident Danny Stribling has relied on the Aggies’ help since the Big Event’s start in 1982. Then, Stribling was the principal of Oakwood Intermediate School and students helped him beautify the campus.

“We had an old gym at that time that’s since been torn down,” Stribling said. “We had 80 kids, they painted the entire inside of the gym.”

Fast forward 40 years, Stribling loves the extra hands to help with projects in his retirement. On Saturday, students helped him catch up on years worth of gardening.

“They’re cleaning our flower beds, then we have mulch and they’ll be mulching that,” Stribling said. “We have a couple of others that are cleaning three years worth of grime off the windows.”

Neil Elementary School math and science teacher Agustin Lara said being a part of the Big Event was a “dream come true.” Students and faculty, including Texas A&M president Kathy Bates, assisted him with building a garden for disabled students.

“This garden will allow students to get in and out without any problems, especially students who use a wheelchair, walkers or crutches,” Lara said.

Along with the garden being used for learning, the seeds planted will also serve the greater good.

“Eventually they will produce fruit and our goal is to donate the fruits to the neighbors around Neil Elementary School,” Lara said.

Just like the plants that will grow, Lara and Stribling know the generosity of the Aggies participating in the Big Event will continue to grow as well.

“It’s showing that A&M has students who are willing to go out and help people,” Stribling said. “I think it’s two ways though, without the students, our community wouldn’t be very much, so we’d like to say thank you to them also.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.