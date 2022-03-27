Museum of American G.I. welcomes visitors for Living History Weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Living History Weekend is in full swing in South College Station at the Museum of The American G.I.

The Museum of the American G.I. says the Living History Weekend is the largest event of its kind in the Lonestar State.

Visitors in attendance were able to get a unique learning experience.

“We call it the Living History Weekend because people can actually hear things, touch, you get to hear all the bangs and smell the smoke,” said Leisha Mullins, Secretary, and Treasurer for the museum. “It’s a real tactile experience.”

From touring trenches to seeing military skirmishes to hearing the roar and boom of vehicles to exploring living history displays, there is something for the entire family.

Mullins believes what makes this event different is that it covers a range of United States military history from WWI to Vietnam.

The final day of the Living History Weekend is on Sunday, click here for a schedule of events and ticket info.

