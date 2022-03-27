No. 17 Bulldogs Outlast Aggies, 8-7, in Extra-Inning Battle

ATHENS, Ga. – In just its second extra-inning contest of the season, the Texas A&M softball team (18-12, 1-7 SEC) dropped a heartbreaker to the No. 17 Georgia Bulldogs (29-4, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday night at Jack Turner Stadium, as the Bulldogs walked it off, 8-7, in the eighth inning.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYER

at No. 17 Georgia – L, 8-7 (8 inn.)

Rylen Wiggins: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB, HR

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at No. 17 Georgia – L, 8-7 (8 inn.)

Kayla Poynter: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Shaylee Ackerman: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Emiley Kennedy: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at No. 17 Georgia – L, 8-7 (8 inn.)

An RBI single sent up through the middle by Koko Wooley broke open scoring for the Aggies in the second. Rylen Wiggins’ seventh home run of the season highlighted the five-run frame for A&M.

After advancing to third on a wild pitch, Wooley scratched the Aggies’ sixth run across in the top of the third on a fielding error by Georgia’s pitcher.

The Bulldogs responded in the home half of the inning by launching a solo home run to left field, but a fly out to Morgan Smith left the bases juiced for Georgia.

Makinzy Herzog launched an RBI double in the gap, adding an insurance run for the Aggies in the fourth to give A&M the 7-1 advantage.

A two-run homer by the Bulldogs in the bottom of the fourth started a four-run surge by Georgia, before they used a two-run bomb in the fifth to knot the score at seven-all.

Emiley Kennedy used a 7-pitch sixth inning to retire the side, before her third strikeout sent the game to extra innings for just the second time this season.

With a runner in scoring position, a line-drive single down the right field line in the bottom of the eighth helped the Bulldogs walk it off, 8-7.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

On Kayla Poynter’s homecoming…

“Kayla (Poynter) gave us really quality innings for not having thrown a whole lot for us lately. I’m really happy that she was able to come home and get the opportunity to get the ball. We did a great job early on with their hitters, and I thought she came out and gave us a good start.”

On building off tonight’s game…

“We challenged our players after last night because we feel like we didn’t bring great energy, didn’t compete well and had way too many strikeouts yesterday. Today, you look at what we did, and we came out and I was happy to see our kids respond in that way. It’s a tough loss for our team because our kids feel like they did everything they needed to do to win a ballgame, and we couldn’t do that.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies and the Bulldogs wrap up the three-game series on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

