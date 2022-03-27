Advertisement

Professional wrestlers battle to raise money for United Way

All proceeds from the event help the United Way of the Brazos Valley mission to fight for health, education and financial stability.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Professional wrestlers took it to the ring Saturday to raise funds for the United Way of the Brazos Valley for Fight to Unite. This event was hosted by the United Way of the Brazos Valley and Lions Pride Sports.

The event featured “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry and other professional wrestlers including Zane Valero, Outlaw H. Austin, Mia Friday and MJ Santana. KBTX team members were also included on the fun by being managers for the KBTX Evenings vs. KBTX Mornings fight featuring Drake Durden and Shimbashi. Anchors Rusty Surette and Karla Castillo and investigative reporter Donnie Tuggle represented the evening team, while anchors and reporters Abigail Metsch and Conner Beene and meteorologist Max Crawford represented the morning team.

All of the funds raised Saturday went towards the United Way’s mission to fight for health, education and financial stability.

”We also provide some programs that we run internally, things like 211 Texas and Ride to Health and our early literacy program providing books to children in a variety of ways, so every dollar that’s given goes back into the Brazos Valley community and makes a difference right here to thousands of people every single year,” United Way of the Brazos Valley president and CEO Alison Prince said.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

