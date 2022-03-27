Advertisement

Puente Earns All-America Honors to Close Out NCAA Championships

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA – The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team concluded the 2021-22 season with Andres Puente earning All-America honors on the final day of competition at NCAA Championships Saturday. The Aggies tallied 44 points on the week to finish in a tie with Minnesota for 19th place. 

Puente clocked a personal-best time of 1:52.20 in prelims to secure a spot in the 200 breast final. He went 1:52.78 in the evening session to finish 15th overall in the event and bring home Honorable Mention All-America honors. This is the fourth All-America honor of his career, but first as an individual at the championship meet. Puente was acknowledge as an All-American in both breaststroke events following the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Championships and added honorable mention distinction when he helped the 400 medley relay to a top-16 finish at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

The 400 free relay team of Kaloyan Bratanov, Collin Fuchs, Kraig Bray and Clayton Bobo went 2:52.50 in the final event of the meet to place 25th. Bobo’s 100 free split of 43.39 to anchor the relay marked a season best time.   

In prelims, Anze Fers Erzen narrowly missed a second swim, placing 18th in the 200 back with a time of 1:40.50. Ethan Gogulski and Munzy Kabbara were also in action in the 200 back, going 1:42.73 and 1:47.33, respectively. Brantanov added a top-30 finish in the 100 free with a time of 42.48. Vincent Ribeiro clocked in at 1:54.42 to place 31st and conclude the morning session. 

Allen Bottego and Tony Stewart closed out the diving events as they both made their debuts at NCAA Championships. Bottego placed 27th with a score of 300.80, while Stewart landed in 44th with a score of 244.15.

