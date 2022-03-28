Advertisement

Aggies Set For Washington State in NIT Semifinals

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK CITY – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team heads to Madison Square Garden to take on Washington State on Tuesday in the National Invitation Tournament semifinals at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Scouting the Aggies

The top-seeded Aggies (26-12) defeated Wake Forest, 67-52, Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals of the NIT for the first time in program history. Quenton Jackson leads the team at 14.5 points per game. Jackson has paced the team in points scored 17 times this season and has scored in double-figures 30 times. Henry Coleman III has dominated in the paint, averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Tyrece Radford has led the team in rebounds for three-straight games, and averages a team-high 6.2 boards per game. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native also averages 10.9 points per game.

Scouting Washington State

The fourth-seeded Cougars enter Tuesday’s contest after defeating BYU, 77-58, improving their record to 22-14. Washington State is led by senior guard Michael Flowers, who averages 14.2 points per game. Tyrell Roberts is second on the team with 10.8 points per game. Efe Abogidi hauls in a team-high 6.1 rebounds per contest while also tacking on 7.6 points per game.

Follow the Action

The game may be seen on ESPN2 with John Schriffen, Fran Fraschilla and Myron Medcalf on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Follow the Aggies

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

