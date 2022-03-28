Brenham High School student in custody after bringing handgun to school

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham police say a Brenham High School student is in custody after they were found with a handgun while on school grounds, Monday.

Police say School Resource Officers were notified that a student might be in a possession of a gun on campus. An investigation led the officers to discover a handgun on a juvenile student.

The handgun had a lock on it and the student didn’t have the key to the lock, according to police, meaning the gun could not be discharged. The student was taken into custody and released to juvenile probation.

Police say Brenham High School is secure and the handgun is secured into evidence at the police department. Police have not said how the student came to possess the handgun. The identity of the student has not been released.

Public Service Announcement: On Monday, March 28, 2022, School Resource Officers were approached in reference to a... Posted by Brenham Police Department on Monday, March 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.