It’s time for the 48th annual Sausage Supper benefiting Bryan Noon Lions Club and Bryan ISD

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Noon Lions Club hosts their 48th annual John & Bess Slovacek Memorial Sausage Supper on Tuesday.

Proceeds from the event support scholarships and activities for the Bryan ISD’s Career and Technical Education Center.

This year’s sausage supper is pick up only and will be held in the circular driveway at Bryan High School, 3450 Campus Drive, Bryan, Texas 77802. Dinners will be available for pickup while they last between 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Plates are $10.

Meals consist of Slovacek’s sausage, pinto beans, sauerkraut, pickles, onions, a cookie, and your choice of tea or bottled water.

Tickets can be purchased in-person or online ahead of the event.

If you’re unable to make Tuesday’s supper and want to contribute towards the scholarships, you can donate by clicking here.

For more information, email bryannoonlions@gmail.com

