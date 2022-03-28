Advertisement

It’s time for the 48th annual Sausage Supper benefiting Bryan Noon Lions Club and Bryan ISD

The annual supper celebrates the life and service of John and Bess Slovacek.
Sausage on grill
Sausage on grill
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Noon Lions Club hosts their 48th annual John & Bess Slovacek Memorial Sausage Supper on Tuesday.

Proceeds from the event support scholarships and activities for the Bryan ISD’s Career and Technical Education Center.

This year’s sausage supper is pick up only and will be held in the circular driveway at Bryan High School, 3450 Campus Drive, Bryan, Texas 77802. Dinners will be available for pickup while they last between 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Plates are $10.

Meals consist of Slovacek’s sausage, pinto beans, sauerkraut, pickles, onions, a cookie, and your choice of tea or bottled water.

Tickets can be purchased in-person or online ahead of the event.

If you’re unable to make Tuesday’s supper and want to contribute towards the scholarships, you can donate by clicking here.

For more information, email bryannoonlions@gmail.com

The Bryan Noon Lions Club is hosting the 48th Annual John and Bess Slovacek Memorial Sausage Supper fundraiser on...

Posted by Bryan Noon Lions Club on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault on Texas Avenue in College Station
Assault in College Station hospitalizes one person Saturday
Clinton Hunt, 41, is facing several charges for being in possession of stolen credit cards and...
College Station police nab man accused of stealing vehicle outside restaurant
police lights
Human remains found in Leon County
Police say the two were in possession of a handsaw and a stolen catalytic converter when they...
Houston-area men accused of stealing catalytic converter in College Station
Authorities are investigating a deceased person found in Iola

Latest News

Santa James and Mrs. Claus
Mr. and Mrs. Claus head north to help families impacted by last week’s tornados
Tanker truck rollover
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Highway 36 shutdown due to rollover
3/28
Monday PinPoint Forecast 3/28
Creig Christman was grateful to resume Sunday service as Monday's tornado destroyed parts of...
Madisonville minister holds Sunday service following Monday’s tornado