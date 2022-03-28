Madison County enacts 90 day burn ban after fiery weekend

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Along with recovering from the severe weather in some parts of Madison County last week, officials placed a burn ban in effect last Thursday. Today, Madison County officials extended it’s burn ban for the next 90 days. That’s after five fires occurred last weekend.

Volunteers like Marian Hunter helped clean up parts of Madisonville as a volunteer at her church. Hunter said she hopes Madisonville gets back to “normal” soon but in the mean time, everyone needs to continue supporting one another.

“These are stressful times,” said Hunter. “People are under a lot of pressure.”

Now, she’s worried about the possible fires that could create even more damage.

“With the tornado and the burn we all need to help each other and overcome these difficulties,” Hunter said. “This is a major concern to Madisonville and Madison County as a whole.”

Madisonville Fire Chief, Thom Jones, said four out of the five fires his volunteers responded to were burn ban violations, which could be easily be avoided if more people know the burn ban is in effect.

“These were mainly burn ban violations. People burning during the burn ban. So, it’s been...pretty hectic. The guys are doing what they can do,” Jones said.

Jones’ volunteer’s are determined to help the people in Madisonville day and night. Jones said he’s appreciative of his crew’s hard work and dedication, especially during long hours after the severe weather clean up last week.

“Right now the weather shows a lot of dry temperatures. Dry humidity coming in and higher temperatures with wind. Which is a trifecta,” said Jones.

Even though no one was hurt or any property was severely damaged in the fires last weekend, Jones said people still need to be aware of how serious this is.

“If you’ll just simply notify your local agency...they’ll tell you if there’s a burn ban or not a burn ban,” Jones said.

Madison County officials said the 90 day burn ban will be in effect for the full ninety days, unless restrictions are lifted earlier.

Anyone caught burning during that time could be fined over three hundred dollars.

