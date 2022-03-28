Madisonville minister holds Sunday service following Monday’s tornado

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville minister Creig Christman was out of town Monday when he got an early morning call about a tornado hitting his church. Christmas leads West Main Church of Christ and said the front of the building looked fine when he got to the church, but the back was a different story.

“What exactly happened was that the tornado tore off the back of our building,” Christman said.

The back of the building was where the church’s fellowship hall and classrooms were. In addition, it broke a back window to the church’s van and moved the church’s portable storage unit to the back of the building. It originally sat to the side.

“First, it was sadness but once I saw inside what was actually preserved, then I had the feeling of blessed and being fortunate that this is all that happened,” Christman said.

The inside of the church had minimal damage, so members were able to worship in the pews Sunday morning.

“If we can’t praise God in the middle of trouble then how do we really praise him when things are going well,” Christman said.

Christman said he and his members are being proactive about the church’s repairs. He said an insurance representative is expected to come by late next week, but the minister and members are identifying repairs they can manage.

He said this experience shows the importance of having faith in difficult times. The West Main Church of Christ leader is hopeful as the city rebuilds.

“In moments of crisis, you always hope that it brings us closer together where we lay aside all of the petty differences,” Christman said.

