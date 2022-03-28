Madisonville receives assistance from City of Bryan, local contractors for tornado cleanup

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers in Madisonville have been on the ground helping with clean up since last week’s severe storms. The city has also leaned on other municipalities for assistance after their tornado disaster.

One week after the tornado, debris piles can still be found around the city.

“This pile is basically 62 loads of tree debris caused by the storm,” said Kevin Story, Madisonville Public Works Director, as he showed us a huge pile in town.

Story says it’s been a community effort from volunteers, local contractors and sanitation crews to make it this far.

“It certainly looks a lot better in the city right now, but there’s still some places we need to hit and we’re asking residents if they have trees down in the backyard if they could cut them up, move them out to the road. We have the City of Bryan who’s been very gracious to come here and help us with the cleanup,” he said.

“The support from the residents, business owners, local business owners it’s been just beyond amazing,” said Fabrice Kabona, Madisonville City Manager.

Last week the City of Bryan sent two of their grapple trucks to help with the cleanup.

“We spent three days last week in town and two of these trucks behind me. And we were able to pick up 26 loads of downed trees and haul it off to their local debris pile to kind of get life back to normal over there for them,” said Kyle McCain, Bryan Solid Waste Operations Supervisor.

He added they are happy to help.

“You know we could be the ones calling next time to see if we can get a little assistance, so [we’re] happy to help Kevin Story and the City of Madisonville out with their cleanup,” said McCain.

“Just the way people come through I mean it was just amazing how the city would come together and you know got this accomplished. This is amazing,” said Story.

Last week the City of College Station sent an ambulance over to help with the evacuation of a nursing home there.

Financial donations can be made to the American Red Cross and United Way to assist with recovery efforts.

Madisonville city staff will continue to pick up damaged trees and limbs from properties, but they must be moved as close to the street as possible.

Bryan sanitation crews will return Saturday to help pick up debris again. Madisonville has also had help from the Madison County Precincts.

