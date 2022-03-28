Advertisement

Mr. and Mrs. Claus head north to help families impacted by last week’s tornados

Santa James and Mrs. Claus
Santa James and Mrs. Claus(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday morning Santa James and Mrs. Claus hit the road to visit Cushing Elementary school to deliver toys, gift cards and water to those impacted by tornados last week.

“Tomorrow at 10, the kids and the families will come and spend time with the Santa’s and get their gifts and smiles and just give them a little brightness,” said Mrs. Claus, Frances Berthold. “I know it’s been a tough couple of weeks for Cushing. "

James and Frances Berthold have been part of Lone Star Santas for almost three years. Something Lone Star Santa’s takes great pride in is their Convoy of Toys®, a way to bring a sense of “Love, Hope and Joy” back to children affected in natural disasters.

”Lone Star Santa’s, we are a statewide organization,” said James. “Our primary function is to do what we are doing today. It’s called COTs or Convoy of Toys.”

The Berthold’s will meet up with several other Santas and Mrs. Claus this evening and then plan to give back to almost 200 children and families Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault on Texas Avenue in College Station
Assault in College Station hospitalizes one person Saturday
Clinton Hunt, 41, is facing several charges for being in possession of stolen credit cards and...
College Station police nab man accused of stealing vehicle outside restaurant
police lights
Human remains found in Leon County
Police say the two were in possession of a handsaw and a stolen catalytic converter when they...
Houston-area men accused of stealing catalytic converter in College Station
Authorities are investigating a deceased person found in Iola

Latest News

Sausage on grill
It’s time for the 48th annual Sausage Supper benefiting Bryan Noon Lions Club and Bryan ISD
Tanker truck rollover
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Highway 36 shutdown due to rollover
3/28
Monday PinPoint Forecast 3/28
Creig Christman was grateful to resume Sunday service as Monday's tornado destroyed parts of...
Madisonville minister holds Sunday service following Monday’s tornado