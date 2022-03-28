Mr. and Mrs. Claus head north to help families impacted by last week’s tornados

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday morning Santa James and Mrs. Claus hit the road to visit Cushing Elementary school to deliver toys, gift cards and water to those impacted by tornados last week.

“Tomorrow at 10, the kids and the families will come and spend time with the Santa’s and get their gifts and smiles and just give them a little brightness,” said Mrs. Claus, Frances Berthold. “I know it’s been a tough couple of weeks for Cushing. "

James and Frances Berthold have been part of Lone Star Santas for almost three years. Something Lone Star Santa’s takes great pride in is their Convoy of Toys®, a way to bring a sense of “Love, Hope and Joy” back to children affected in natural disasters.

”Lone Star Santa’s, we are a statewide organization,” said James. “Our primary function is to do what we are doing today. It’s called COTs or Convoy of Toys.”

The Berthold’s will meet up with several other Santas and Mrs. Claus this evening and then plan to give back to almost 200 children and families Tuesday morning.

