Neatherlin leaving Somerville after three seasons

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville ISD is looking for a new head football coach and athletic director after Cal Neatherlin announced to his football players Monday morning that he was leaving the Yeguas after three seasons.

Neatherlin is headed to Corpus Christi Carroll to be the Tigers next head football coach and athletic coordinator.

In 3 seasons on the sidelines in Somerville he won 10 games and guilded the Yeguas to the playoffs in 2021. Under the previous 8 head coaches Somerville had only won 8 games.

Neatherlin has 23 years of coaching experience and was 10-20 during his time in Somerville.

This will be his second head coaching position.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.