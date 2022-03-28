New mixed-use development to break ground in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A colorful mixed-use development is coming to Downtown Bryan, bringing with it 4,600 square feet of retail space and 15 lofts.

The three-story building named the Francesca will feature all retail space on the first floor. The second and third floors will house 15 loft-style apartments ranging from studios to two bedrooms.

The property is located at 608 N. Bryan Avenue and West Pruitt Street in the heart of Downtown Bryan.

Developers say the fun design and play on colors bring the best of retro and modern to the downtown area, fitting in with iconic buildings like the Queen Theater, The Charles Hotel Lofts, and other properties located in the 700 block of South Main Street.

The Renovation Wranglers, a mother-daughter duo, are developing the property. The company is passionate about growing and revitalizing their hometown by breathing life into dilapidated homes, bringing back boarded-up Main Street buildings, and creating unique attractions to entice people back to the city.

“We’re gonna have a really funky vibe on the inside. We’re gonna have retro wall coverings, and we’re gonna do a modern take on old-school linoleum,” said co-founder Katie Neason. “It’s going to be a place that people who live there are really going to identify with the cultural side of who they are. They’re going to be inspired by their space, and there’s going to be people who want to show off where they live.”

Neason says they hope to have the development move-in ready by spring 2023.

