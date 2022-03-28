Ross Bjork meets with KBTX ahead of Aggies’ NIT semifinal matchup

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork spoke with KBTX as the Aggie Men’s Basketball team arrived in New York for their NIT semifinal matchup with Washington State.

Bjork on the excitement from the team:

“It’s just great to see the reactions on the guys’ faces when you’re flying into New York, you see the skyline, you pull up to Times Square, you see all of the lights. And then, oh yeah, by the way, we’re going to play in the most famous arena in all of sports, Madison Square Garden. We always want to make the NCAA Tournament, but we also want to take advantage of opportunities. If you think about what we’ve done from that perspective, having three games at home, having all the fans attend, we’ve maximized our opportunities, and so the excitement level is just great to see our guys so happy.”

On the fight the Aggies have shown after not making the NCAA Tournament and playing in the NIT:

”To me, it would’ve been really easy just to shut down that first game. We played Sunday. We get home at 11:00 Sunday night. You turn around and play Tuesday night against a really scrappy team, and if you get by that game then I think the sky’s the limit. And that’s what we’ve done. To get by that first game against Alcorn State, to dominate Oregon, to dominate Wake Forest, to have all the fans, and to have the 12th Man, and I think we’ve created new fans. I think the momentum that we have right now between our team, our community, our fans, to me it’s a springboard. People always talk about that. It would’ve been really easy to complain about not being in the NCAA Tournament and then go one and done or two and done. These guys haven’t done that, and I think that’s a testament to the culture that Coach Williams has.”

On the future of both Aggie Men’s and Women’s basketball programs:

“It could not have been a better script. To think about how we introduced Joni Taylor to 8000 people there at Reed Arena, and then she throws out the first pitch to a great crowd on Friday night at the baseball game. Saturday morning she gets introduced to The Big Event in front of 5 or 6 or 10 thousand students out there. And then to couple that with our men’s team. Somebody said, ‘hey this is a basketball school.’ And I’m like, look we’re an everything school, but we’ll take the momentum that we have between Coach Taylor, between the Men’s team going to New York, playing in the Final Four of the NIT. To me that’s just a testament that we want to be the best athletic department that we can possibly be, and we need people and we need energy and we need all those things that go with it. Last week I don’t think anybody could’ve written a better script for how we introduced Coach Taylor, and now the Men have this platform to come to New York.”

