Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Highway 36 shutdown due to rollover

(WALB)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -The northbound lanes of Highway 36 at FM 1363 are shut down due to a semi-truck rollover.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck rolled over at Highway 36 and FM 1363.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped, and sustained minor injuries, according to DPS.

We are assisting DPS with a oil tanker that rolled over on Hwy 36 N just north of FM 1363. The northbound lane is closed...

Posted by Burleson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 28, 2022

The semi-truck is currently leaking crude oil into the ditch, and HazMat is en route to the scene, according to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say there is a small grass fire burning as a result of the rollover. Fire units are working to extinguish it.

The southbound lanes of Highway 36 remain open at this time, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault on Texas Avenue in College Station
Assault in College Station hospitalizes one person Saturday
police lights
Human remains found in Leon County
Clinton Hunt, 41, is facing several charges for being in possession of stolen credit cards and...
College Station police nab man accused of stealing vehicle outside restaurant
Police say the two were in possession of a handsaw and a stolen catalytic converter when they...
Houston-area men accused of stealing catalytic converter in College Station
Authorities are investigating a deceased person found in Iola

Latest News

3/28
Monday PinPoint Forecast 3/28
Creig Christman was grateful to resume Sunday service as Monday's tornado destroyed parts of...
Madisonville minister holds Sunday service following Monday’s tornado
waco skycam
Wildfires Spreading Quickly Across Coryell County
Sunday Night Weather Update 3/27
Sunday Night Weather Update 3/27