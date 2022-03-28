TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Highway 36 shutdown due to rollover

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -The northbound lanes of Highway 36 at FM 1363 are shut down due to a semi-truck rollover.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a semi-truck rolled over at Highway 36 and FM 1363.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped, and sustained minor injuries, according to DPS.

We are assisting DPS with a oil tanker that rolled over on Hwy 36 N just north of FM 1363. The northbound lane is closed... Posted by Burleson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 28, 2022

The semi-truck is currently leaking crude oil into the ditch, and HazMat is en route to the scene, according to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say there is a small grass fire burning as a result of the rollover. Fire units are working to extinguish it.

The southbound lanes of Highway 36 remain open at this time, according to officials.

