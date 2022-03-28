Treat of the Day: College Station Noon Lions Club awards scholarships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Noon Lions Club awarded a combined total of $3,300 in scholarships to four A&M Consolidated High School students during a recognition event held at A&M Consolidated High School.

The students awarded were Harper Rose Cunningham, Andrew Larsen, Keeley Loyd, and Katherine Melnyk. They displayed their extraordinary talents through the Lions Clubs of Texas Opportunities for Youth Essay & Speech Contests at the local level. The winners of each category went on to compete in the district-level competitions, which were held at the Lions Clubs of Texas District 2S-5 Mid-Winter Conference.

