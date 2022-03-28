Advertisement

Truck drives off edge of Highway 6 near Harvey Road

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person was taken to the hospital after a pickup truck drove off the edge of Highway 6, Monday morning, according to College Station police.

Police say a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Highway 6 just before Harvey Road when it drove off the left edge of the roadway. The truck continued to travel down the grassy median and then drove off the ledge onto the north turnaround.

The driver, according to police, suffered a “suspected minor injury” and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other vehicle was involved and police did not issue a citation.

