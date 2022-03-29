Advertisement

A&M’s Demond Demas announces he’s entering the transfer portal

Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas (1) announced Monday evening he was entering the transfer...
Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas (1) announced Monday evening he was entering the transfer portal. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Demond Demas and the football program are nearing a permanant separation after the suspended receiver announced Monday evening he has officially entered the transfer portal.

Demas was arrested earlier this month in Brazos County on a family violence assault charge and released .

The Aggies’ pass-catcher has not been with the team since the start of spring football stemming because of the incident that allegedly took place in late February.

