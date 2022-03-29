A&M’s Demond Demas announces he’s entering the transfer portal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Demond Demas and the football program are nearing a permanant separation after the suspended receiver announced Monday evening he has officially entered the transfer portal.

Demas was arrested earlier this month in Brazos County on a family violence assault charge and released .

The Aggies’ pass-catcher has not been with the team since the start of spring football stemming because of the incident that allegedly took place in late February.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.