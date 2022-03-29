Annual Aggie Shack-a-Thon raises awareness about affordable housing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Habitat for Humanity’s annual Shack-a-Thon is underway.

The event is now in its 14th year and is one of Texas A&M’s Habitat for Humanity Campus Chapter’s most well-known fundraisers. Shack-a-Thon raises awareness about poverty and affordable housing in the Brazos Valley.

This year 14 student organizations competed in an auction to purchase space around Rudder Fountain to build shacks. The organizations that won in the auction will live and hang out in the Shack Village for the week, weather permitting.

Event organizers say the goal of the event is to help raise money to sponsor and build a decent and affordable home for a low-income family in the Bryan-College Station community.

“All these students live in these shacks trying to bring awareness to substandard housing that is happening in our community,” said Julia Evans, Aggie Habitat for Humanity co-president. “So we’re trying to show the importance of what it’s like for everybody to have adequate housing.”

Check out a few of these creative shacks. It's all a part of the Aggie Habitat for Humanity’s annual Shack-a-Thon. The week-long event raises awareness about poverty and housing. Students also raise money to help build a home for a deserving low-income family in the B/CS area. pic.twitter.com/DXioBTarW2 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) March 29, 2022

