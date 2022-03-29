Be Remarkable: Rudder coaches showing students how to give back to community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At Rudder High School in Bryan there’s a special bond between two of the volleyball coaches.

They’re a mother and daughter duo who are showing student-athletes how to be their best both on and off the campus and that teamwork is why they’re the winners of this week’s Be Remarkable award.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Jacky Pence, and her daughter, Assistant Head Coach Kallie Donley, the Rudder High School volleyball team is consistently engaged in service projects that give back to their hometown of Bryan.

In the past year alone, they’ve worked to help clean up a local church damaged by winter weather, they did clean up outside a local radio station, they assembled bags and backpacks at the Brazos Valley Food Bank, and wrapped and delivered holiday gifts for kids through the Give Joy Foundation, and hosted a fundraiser for breast cancer research.

They were also recently participants at the Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon.

Pence and Donley also spend their time coaching in a non-profit volleyball group in the area and have developed a reputation as being more than just a coach.

Colleagues and students describe them as mentors, friends, and life coaches who have created a culture of giving back along with teaching teamwork, confidence, and how to be a great citizen.

“Through their club, they strive to teach youth that they are precious and important to those around them and can accomplish so many great things with the right attitude, effort and passion,” said Kim Fox, who nominated the women for the award. “They deserve recognition for their efforts in teaching the girls of our community how to set and achieve all of their goals but also remember to give back when those around you are in need.”

“They are two of the most passionate people I’ve ever met,” said Hugo Ibarra, Bryan ISD community outreach officer. “They are also dream makers and community builders in many different arenas. Their ability to overdeliver and ask nothing in return is as unique as their intelligence and charisma.”

