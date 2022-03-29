Bennett, Lee lead Aggies on day one of Valspar Collegiate

PALM CITY, Florida -- Texas A&M golfers Sam Bennett and Walker Lee led the Aggies after the first two rounds of play Monday at the Valspar Collegiate at the Floridian Golf Club.

The duo are tied for 15th at 4-under. Bennett carded back-to-back rounds of 2-under 69s and was bogey-free in the first round. Lee was 1-under entering the second round and shot a 3-under 68. The Houston native tallied three birdies and an eagle in the second round.

As a team, the Aggies are in 12th at 5-over. Pepperdine leads the tournament at 28-under with Arizona State (-14) and North Carolina (-12) round out the top three.

“We weren’t sharp at all, and this is a good golf course. If you aren’t sharp, it’s going to beat you up and that is what happened today,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “We have to do a better job tomorrow of controlling our golf ball, making some putts, having a great attitude and being really competitive. I’m looking to see that from the guys tomorrow and have some pride and shoot some good scores.”

William Paysse is tied for 58th at 6-over. Michael Heidelbaugh is tied for 65th at 8-over, and Evan Myers is in 78th at 12-over.

The Aggies return to the course Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. and are paired with USC and Marquette. Live scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men's golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

