Advertisement

Bojangles announces it’s coming to Bryan-College Station

“It’s Bo Time!”
Bojangles is coming to Bryan.
Bojangles is coming to Bryan.(Bojangles)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bojangles is continuing its momentum in the state of Texas, as it announces the addition of new stores in Bryan.

The chain says it is expanding its footprint in Southeast and Eastern Texas markets with a 20-unit franchise development agreement. Since 2021, Bojangles says it has added 70 locations to the Texas development pipeline since announcing its expansion.

“Our entry into Texas is really just beginning,” said Jose Costa, Chief Growth Officer at Bojangles. “Many of our fans have relocated to Houston and neighboring cities from states where Bojangles is prevalent, so we’re finding that we already have strong brand awareness in the region, which makes these major Texas cities perfect target markets for our brand.”

KBTX has reached out to Bojangles about where exactly it plans on building in Bryan, and when it plans on opening these locations.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanker truck rollover
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Highway 36 shutdown due to rollover
DeArthur Pinson Jr. (left) reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after killing DPS...
Suspect in killing of Trooper Chad Walker now suspected in murder of East Texas man
Brenham High School
Brenham High School student in custody after bringing handgun to school
Clinton Hunt, 41, is facing several charges for being in possession of stolen credit cards and...
College Station police nab man accused of stealing vehicle outside restaurant
The community of Granger, Texas, saw widespread damage from a March 21 tornado that officials...
Texas teen gifted new truck after escaping tornado’s wrath

Latest News

3/29
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 3/29
Three men charged with DWI following Sunday night crashes
Multiple DWI arrests following Sunday night crashes in Bryan, College Station
Garrett Casada spoke with the planning and zoning committee about his cryptocurrency mining set...
Brenham officials discuss cryptocurrency and their ability to sustain energy demands that come with it
New York City Aggies look forward to attending first A&M basketball game since graduation