Bojangles announces it’s coming to Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bojangles is continuing its momentum in the state of Texas, as it announces the addition of new stores in Bryan.

The chain says it is expanding its footprint in Southeast and Eastern Texas markets with a 20-unit franchise development agreement. Since 2021, Bojangles says it has added 70 locations to the Texas development pipeline since announcing its expansion.

“Our entry into Texas is really just beginning,” said Jose Costa, Chief Growth Officer at Bojangles. “Many of our fans have relocated to Houston and neighboring cities from states where Bojangles is prevalent, so we’re finding that we already have strong brand awareness in the region, which makes these major Texas cities perfect target markets for our brand.”

KBTX has reached out to Bojangles about where exactly it plans on building in Bryan, and when it plans on opening these locations.

