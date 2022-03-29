Advertisement

Brazos County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy graduates from FBI Academy

Brazos County Chief Deputy Kevin Stuart
Brazos County Chief Deputy Kevin Stuart(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Kevin Stuart graduated from the ten-week F.B.I. National Police Academy in Quantico, VA.

Stuart has served the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years. He is a Past President of the Texas Jail Association and graduate of the National Jail Leadership Command Academy Class

Stuart graduated from the 281st session of the National Academy which consisted of men and women from 45 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 32 countries, five military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.

“I want to congratulate Chief Stuart on his graduation from the FBI National Academy. Kevin is a leader in our organization who has demonstrated commitment and professionalism throughout his service to Brazos County,” said Brazos COunty Sheriff Wayne Dicky. “This training will prepare him to develop innovative responses to the challenges law enforcement leaders face.”

News release about the graduation of Chief Deputy Kevin Stuart:

