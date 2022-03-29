Brazos County Vietnam Veterans honor fallen heroes with annual ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #937 held its annual ceremony Tuesday in honor of Brazos Valley veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War.

Tuesday’s ceremony marks the 39th year that March 29 was set aside to honor and reflect on veterans that lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

Veterans across the Brazos Valley were on hand to witness a wreath placed on the Vietnam memorial in front of the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Downtown Bryan. Participants also took a moment to salute the colors, pray and pay tribute during a performance of Taps.

Gerry Hince, past president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #937 says this day always brings a mix of emotions for those attending ceremonies.

“The minute you lose someone in battle, ok it makes a difference in your life. It has to make a difference in your life,” said Hince. “They were part of who you are, who you were. So for a lot of the men sitting around here today, this ceremony, this day brings back memories of all the folks, for example on the other side of the war.”

The Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial was unveiled in downtown Bryan in October 2014

“We are blessed in Bryan-College Station with community leaders and members always being there for us and today is yet another example,” said Hince.”

Hince says a large-scale celebration is being planned for the Golden Anniversary of the National Vietnam Veterans Day.

National Vietnam Veteran Day observance in Downtown Bryan.

Thank you for the sacrifices you made! 🇺🇸#USA #NationalVietnamVeteranDay pic.twitter.com/MvMkvSHZJ3 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) March 29, 2022

