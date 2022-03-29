Brenham officials discuss cryptocurrency and their ability to sustain energy demands that come with it

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Brenham Planning and Zoning Committee approved a change of terminology in their home occupations ordinance due to cryptocurrency.

According to the city planner, they have been approached by residents and companies looking to get into mining cryptocurrency in the area, including Garrett Casada. He got approved for the mining from his home in fall 2021. Casada has a full-time job as a homebuilder and uses cryptocurrency mining as a hobby with his son.

In a meeting Monday night, the committee said they would not approve more mining set ups for now. This is due to the electricity required for large scale and commercial-like set ups. Officials said the city’s current power grid cannot sustain cryptocurrency mining.

“You get three or four (mining machines) in a neighborhood, all of a sudden you’re going to need a substation and more infrastructure, and we just don’t have the infrastructure to do that,” City Planner Shauna Laauwe said.

Example of a cryptocurrency mining operation. Some operations can include warehouses full of these machines. (MGN)

Casada said these machines do require a lot of electricity, but they are very profitable and could help Brenham shift with current technology demands for electricity.

“These run 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our 800-amp system here in Brenham runs 40 crypto miners and probably once a month it’ll pull a bitcoin out of 800 amps,” he said. “What’s going to happen when everybody has a Tesla in their driveway? What’s going to happen when everybody’s charging their vehicles 24/7?”

If others look to set up a cryptocurrency mining operation, the city said they may have to be in commercial space or pay higher deposits for electricity. Casada will be grandfathered into any decision that’s made by the city because he was already approved. If Casada wants to grow or move his operation, he will have to follow the new rules once they are decided.

Casada said he is happy with the approach from city officials, looking for a way to make the mining possible for residents.

“It’s a big step for Brenham to say, ‘hey look, we’re going to do it, but we’re going to plan it out and be efficient at it so that’s great,” he said. “Put us in commercial zones, don’t just ban us though and that’s what a lot of people are trying to do is just ban cryptocurrency because they’re scared of it. It’s coming, it’s not going away.”

Changes to terminology are being sent to city council for review in April. These changes include adding definitions of cryptocurrency, commercial mining and server farms. It also adds electricity to the ordinance limitations on a home occupation. Casada said he would be open to shutting down the operation temporarily if he was contacted by the city in an emergency with the power grid like what was seen in February 2021.

