Bryan ISD board approves Ginger Carrabine as next superintendent

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday night Ginger Carrabine was approved by the school board to become the next superintendent of the largest school district in the Brazos Valley.

Up until now, Carrabine has been serving as interim superintendent of Bryan ISD until a mandatory 21-day waiting period passed from when she was named the lone finalist for the job following the exit of former superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck.

Carrabine has been with Bryan ISD for nearly five years serving as chief of staff, deputy superintendent, and, since September 2021, interim superintendent.

A lifelong educator, prior to coming to Bryan Carrabine served as a teacher, assistant principal, elementary and middle school principal, executive director of curriculum and instruction, and executive director of strategic planning.

“All Bryan ISD Trustees believe our school district is on a great trajectory,” said Bryan ISD Board of Trustees President Mark McCall. “After receiving feedback from the community, we believe that Ms. Carrabine is the right person to ensure Bryan ISD continues moving in the right direction. She cares about the people of our district and community, and has the strategic planning expertise to achieve long-term success in Bryan ISD.”

Before making this announcement, the board of trustees contracted with the Texas Associations of School Board’s (TASB) Executive Search Services (ESS). They held in-person feedback sessions and posted an online survey, using information from both to compile a profile of the next superintendent.

