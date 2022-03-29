Calls for increased domestic oil production met with hurdles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Tribune published an article with the headline “In Texas, calls to boost U.S. oil production after Russian invasion runs into hard realities.” The story details the challenges and the hurdles that Texas oil and gas companies face when looking at ramping up production. Mitchell Ferman, the author of the piece, joined First News at Four to explain why increasing domestic production is easier said than done.

The beginning of the pandemic saw a mass number of people losing their jobs. Now as the future of Russian oil and gas on the global market remains uncertain in the long term, Texas energy companies are still struggling with lingering issues from the pandemic and even before.

While increased domestic production seems like a good idea, putting it into practice is harder than anticipated. Ferman found that challenges facing Texas oil and gas companies include labor shortages, supply chain issues, hesitant financial bankers, and a strained relationship with the Biden administration.

Labor shortages are not unusual in a number of industries across the United States. To help understand why there was a labor shortage in this particular industry, Ferman talked to former employees of the oil and gas industry. He recounted meeting Juan Cano a mechanic at an auto shop in Midland who previously worked in the oil and gas industry.

“He originally entered the industry to make more money because the price of oil was rising,” but Ferman says “[Cano] has no interest in leaving his job as a mechanic to go work in the oil field because he said that everyone needs to get their car worked on and that is a steady paycheck.”

Cano, like many other potential employees, sees the price of oil as too volatile.

Another challenge mentioned to Ferman by people in west Texas is a “frosty” relationship with the Biden administration. Many people noted that on day one of his presidency Biden suspended further construction on the Keystone Pipeline. The Texans interviewed said this was one of the many signals from the Biden administration that they are not interested in working with the fossil fuel industry in Texas. This in turn led to Wall Street backers becoming hesitant to lend their support.

“If Wall Street and other investors don’t see a long-term profitable future then they may be a little hesitant to put their money behind it,” explained Ferman.

