Capital murder trial starts for 2007 killing of Leon County man

Hollis Willingham
Hollis Willingham(Leon County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The capital murder trial for Hollis Willingham, the man accused of killing a Normangee man in 2007 started Monday morning.

Willingham, of Hearne, was arrested in October 2020 and charged with the murder of Jim Craig Martin, 39.

Martin was reported missing by his mother on Aug. 7, 2020. Over the years, Texas Rangers believed Jim Craig was killed and his body dumped in a rural area of Leon, Madison or Brazos County but a body has never been located.

The trial started Monday in the 369th District Court in Centerville, with testimony beginning Tuesday morning. The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

