Distin Earns SEC Co-Field Athlete of the Week Honor

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M track & field All-American Lamara Distin is named the Southeastern Conference Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week, the SEC announced Tuesday.

Distin opened her outdoor season winning the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays high jump with a world-leading clearance of 6-5/1.96m. The successful jump broke the Texas A&M record and set the Jamaican national record. The Hanover, Jamaica, native, became the fifth best collegian all-time and met the world championship qualifying height.

The sophomore dominated the elite field of competitors that consisted of five other All-Americans. The high flyer cleared 5-9.75/1.77m, 5-11.5/1.82m and 6-1.5/1.87m on first attempts. Distin was the lone athlete to clear 6-1.5/1.87m, which claimed the event title.

Distin continued to raise the bar clearing 6-2.75/1.90m and 6-4/1.93m on second attempts before soaring over 6-5/1.96m on her first attempt. The Texas Relays champion took one failed attempt at 6-6.25/1.99m, a new collegiate record height, before calling it quits.

The Aggies return to action on April 2 hosting Texas in a dual meet beginning at 4:30 p.m. at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

