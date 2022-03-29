Advertisement

Foo Fighters cancel tour in light of drummer’s death

Colombian officials released a preliminary toxicology report of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday. (CNN/Getty/SergeyRocks/youtube)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/AP) – Foo Fighters announced Tuesday the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the recent death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said in a statement. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins, 50, died Friday while on tour with Foo Fighters in South America.

Colombia’s Prosecutor’s Office released a statement Saturday saying toxicological tests on urine from Hawkins’ body preliminarily found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines.

It did not provide a cause of death and investigations are continuing.

Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at a festival in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night. Hawkins’ final concert was Sunday at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina.

The Bogota municipal government issued a statement Saturday that the city’s emergency center had received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance, though a private ambulance had already arrived at the hotel in northern Bogota.

Health workers tried to revive him but were unable to do so.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Tanker truck rollover
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Highway 36 shutdown due to rollover
Bojangles is coming to Bryan.
Bojangles announces it’s coming to Bryan-College Station
DeArthur Pinson Jr. (left) reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after killing DPS...
Suspect in killing of Trooper Chad Walker now suspected in murder of East Texas man
Brenham High School
Brenham High School student in custody after bringing handgun to school
Three men charged with DWI following Sunday night crashes
Multiple DWI arrests following Sunday night crashes in Bryan, College Station

Latest News

President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing...
Biden is skeptical Russia is scaling back operations in Kyiv
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Justices cast doubt on Texas immunity claim in veteran’s lawsuit
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
FDA OKs another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for 50 and up
U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor had in January issued a preliminary injunction preventing the...
Navy barred from acting against religious vaccine refusers
Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health...
Prediabetes has more than doubled among US teens