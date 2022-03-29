Madisonville still cleaning up more than a week after tornado

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Signs of damage from last week’s tornado can still be seen throughout Madisonville. Residents, city officials and volunteers have been working every day to get life closer to normal.

Madisonville’s public works director, Kevin Story, said more than 68 loads of wood have been taken to their dump pile so far. They plan to burn it at a later date after that wood is collected and the burn ban has been lifted.

“We do have a place to dump for house debris,” said Story. “When TCEQ sees this pile they want to make sure it’s just tree debris. We have a place off of School Street with two roll outs and we’re asking the residents to take your home debris and deposit into the roll offs there and then we will have those hauled out but it’s just been a great support from everybody here.”

