Mathews, Lerew Earn CSCAA National Honors

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews was named the 2022 CSCAA Division I Men’s Diver of the Year after making history at NCAA Championships last week. A&M head diving coach Jay Lerew garners CSCAA Division I Men’s Diving Coach of the Year accolades, announced by the organization this week.

Mathews capped off his decorated A&M career in historic fashion, becoming the first men’s diving NCAA Champion in program history and the first men’s diver to sweep the springboards at the championship meet since 2017. The Sydney, Australia native took down his own school record with a score of 438.20 in the 1-meter final to claim his first national title of the week. Twenty-four hours later, he posted a score of 91.20 on the last dive of his collegiate career to close out a high-scoring final round and finish atop the field, securing a second championship victory.

Mathews concluded his career in Aggieland as a two-time national champion, six-time All-American, medaling seven times at SEC Championships, including four SEC titles. The 2020 SEC Diver of the Year holds both springboard school records after taking down his own top score on the 1-meter to win his first NCAA title and setting the 3-meter record with a score of 483.55 at the Air Force Diving Invite this season. He is the second overall NCAA Champion in men’s program history and the second to win multiple titles at the same meet. This marks the second consecutive season that the Aggies have brought home national individual accolades after Shaine Casas was named CSCAA Division I Men’s Swimmer of the Year in 2021.

Lerew earned national diving coach of the year honors for the second time in his career, having now coached A&M’s first men’s and women’s diving national champions. He earned the same distinction in 2012 when Jaele Patrick became A&M’s first women’s diver to win a national championship, claiming the top spot on the 3-meter and adding a runner-up finish on the 1-meter. This season, Lerew saw four men’s divers qualify for NCAA Championships, bringing home three All-America honors and a pair of national titles. At SEC Championships, Mathews and Victor Povzner earned gold and silver, respectively, on the 1-meter, marking the first time in program history men’s divers have finished 1-2 at the conference meet.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.