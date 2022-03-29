Advertisement

Multiple DWI arrests following Sunday night crashes in Bryan, College Station

By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drunk driving was reportedly involved in at least three different crashes in Bryan and College Station Sunday. Three men were arrested for driving while intoxicated following three separate crashes.

The crashes all happened after 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

The first crash happened at University Drive and Spring Loop in College Station. Police say David Harris, 30, of Maud, TX ran a red light and crashed into three other vehicles at the intersection. Harris admitted to having a few beers at a bar in the Northgate District, according to court documents. He was arrested following a standardized field sobriety test.

Twenty minutes after the first crash, a head-on crash was reported in Bryan at N. Texas Avenue and Old Hearne Road. One of the drivers was Francisco Ortiz-Hernandez, 35, of Bryan. He told officers he had three beers at a family member’s home before driving. He was arrested following a standardized field sobriety test.

At around 11:00 p.m. Bryan Police and DPS responded to a crash in the 700 block of N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway, north of Leonard Road. A driver involved in the crash told an officer another vehicle hit them from behind while speeding and lost control. That other vehicle reportedly went off the road, flipped, and hit multiple trees. Police say the driver, Matthew Ramos, 35, of College Station, had left the scene and was found injured in a nearby wooded area. He admitted to drinking two beers and reportedly showed signs of intoxication. Officers also found a handgun in the vehicle and Ramos was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in addition to the DWI charge.

