New York City Aggies look forward to attending first A&M basketball game since graduation

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - Former students are painting New York City maroon and white in celebration of the Aggies making it to the National Invitation Tournament semifinals at Madison Square Garden. For the nearly 100 former students attending Tuesday’s game, this will be their first in-person Texas A&M basketball since they graduated.

New York A&M Club past president Amber Briggs graduated in 2011 and has lived in the Big Apple for almost ten years. She said being able to watch the Aggies in Madison Square Garden will be extra special, especially as New York City returns to normalcy after being one of the hardest-hit cities during the pandemic.

“To see a sense of normalcy, to get to gather with people again, and the cherry on top is getting a bunch of Aggies to come to New York City,” Briggs said.

Briggs, along with other members of the New York A&M Club, has a list of events planned ahead of the Aggies’ game against Washington State Tuesday. Some of those events include attending a send-off before the Aggies head to Madison Square Garden and a happy hour before the game starts.

“We really want to make sure that the team knows that they’re not playing at Reed, but we’re gonna have a big turnout of Aggies so hopefully it feels a little like home,” Briggs said.

