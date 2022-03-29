School of Rock hosting music festival this Saturday in downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School of Rock of Bryan-College Station is hosting Lone Star SuperFest on Saturday, April 2. The downtown Bryan music festival will bring together 14 schools from across Texas. The bands will be rotating between three local venues: The Grand Stafford, the 101, and 3rd Floor Cantina. This all-day event will begin at 11:30 am.

Keith Owen the general manager of School of Rock BCS joined First News at Four to share more about the event.

Owen described School of Rock saying, “School of Rock is a music-based program here in the Bryan College Station area. We perform in private lessons and band practices through our full program which we offer here at the school and basically, we’re a safe space for kids to not only learn how to play a new instrument but also build a community of friends that give them the chance to play outside of our walls and all that great.”

School of Rock is open to all ages though, with students as young as four and classes for adults too.

