Son-Shine Outreach Center opens new location after major tornado damage

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County residents in need of meals have a familiar place to turn to again. The Son-Shine Outreach Center’s food pantry is back open after the tornado tore through their facility just over a week ago.

They are now at 1300 North May Street in Madisonville. This is the new temporary home for the center after the tornado made their long-term location unusable.

“It took us about nine hours to get the food pantry ready to operate but we moved into this building by blessing,” said Terry Clark, Son-Shine Center Food Pantry Supervisor.

Clark and his wife work side by side at the pantry. The organization is just launching their pantry again with plans to expand other services in April. Half a dozen families came for food on their first day back open.

“When we talked last Tuesday I think we were all still shell shocked. We just didn’t know where we’re going what we were doing . Anything like that,” said Lisa Wamsley, Son-Shine Outreach Center Coordinator.

She said this property on May Street and Highway 75 was a vacant plumbing business. They received an offer to have it rented to them.

“It was totally a God thing, it was totally a blessing,” said Wamsley. It’s been on the market. No interest. ‘We want y’all to have it.’ You know we they were kind of struggling too. They didn’t know why it hadn’t sold though, maybe God had a plan for them and he did. Here we are,” said Wamsley.

The center is distributing food on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, March 30 there will be a resource center set up at First Baptist Church in Madisonville for storm victims from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A number of agencies will be there including the Red Cross, The Salvation Army and the United Way of the Brazos Valley, just to name a few.

Residents are asked to bring a photo ID with them or proof of residency, like a utility bill.

At 5, 6 and ten the latest on efforts to recover after the tornado in Madisonville. Sonshine Outreach Center reopened today for their food pantry. @hfallskbtx @KBTXRusty @KBTXKarla @joshgorbutt @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/3bzJ7R4OPb — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) March 29, 2022

