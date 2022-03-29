Track & Field Announces Promotional Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics announced its promotional schedule for the outdoor track & field season at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

In celebration of the 12th Man Centennial presented by Valero, giveaways include mini E. King Gill statues at the Alumni Muster on Saturday, April 30 and 12th Man centennial commemorative batons at the Aggie Invitational on Saturday, May 7.

Ticket offer specials include Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day as well as Kids Day. In partnership with Living Well at Texas A&M, Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day is set for the Alumni Muster and will allow two free tickets in advance for Texas A&M faculty and staff. Additional general admission tickets are available for $3 each.

Kids Day is scheduled for the Aggie Invitational which allows fans to purchase one full price adult ticket and bring up to four kids for free. This promotion is only available as a walk up sale on the day of the event.

An on-going promotion all season is the Junior Aggie Club. Members receive free admission to all regular season meets.

Fans are also encouraged to join the Junior Aggie Club, the official Kids’ Club of Texas A&M Athletics. Members receive free admission benefits to multiple sports, including all home track & field meets. To learn more about the Junior Aggie Club and to sign up today, click here.

