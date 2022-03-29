Twin Bill at Houston Set for Wednesday

HOUSTON – The Texas A&M softball team (19-12) opens a six-game stretch of non-conference games on Wednesday when it takes on the Houston Cougars (17-16-1) at the Cougar Softball Complex.

First pitch of the doubleheader between the Aggies and the Cougars is set for 5 p.m. with the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

BULLDOZING THE BULLDOGS

Texas A&M wrapped up its three-game series at No. 17 Georgia with a 16-8 run-rule victory of the Bulldogs on Sunday. The 16 runs scored by the Aggies were the most by A&M during conference play on the road since 2017.

Freshman Katie Dack hit the team’s third grand slam of the season, while Makinzy Herzog added her second long ball of the year. All nine Aggies in the starting lineup reached base safely, as Haley Lee extended her reached base streak to a team-best and season-high 12 games.

HISTORY WITH THE COUGARS

Wednesday’s twin bill serves as the 32nd and 33rd overall meetings between the two programs. The Aggies are 9-3 on the road, while the Cougars have won three of the last five outings. In last year’s 9-1 six-inning victory by A&M, Makinzy Herzog led the way at the dish, going a perfect 2-for-2 with three runs scored and a pair of walks. Haley Lee went 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of solo home runs.

FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s doubleheader is available for streaming via ESPN+, which is a standalone streaming service that requires a subscription separate from your TV provider credentials. Additionally, fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App or follow along with live stats.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.