UPDATE: National Weather Service confirms additional March 21st tornado in Milam County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just over a week after strong thunderstorms tore through the Brazos Valley, the Fort Worth-Dallas National Weather Service office has confirmed an additional tornado touched down in Milam County, near the community of Buckholts and South Elm on Monday, March 21.
Details released on the tornado can be found below:
BUCKHOLTS TORNADO
- Rating: EF-1
- Peak Wind: 110 mph
- Path Length: 2.81 miles
- Path Width: 200 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 9:45 p.m.
- Start Location: 4 miles N of Buckholts, Milam County
- End Time: Monday, March 21 at 9:55 p.m.
- End Location: 6 miles NNE of Buckholts, Milam County
Previous information released on the six other tornadoes that occurred in the Brazos Valley on March 21st can be found below:
The Houston-Galveston and Austin-San Antonio National Weather Service offices conducted surveys on the Monday night tornadoes that tore through the Brazos Valley, and are now releasing further information Wednesday afternoon.
The details that have been released about these tornadoes are below:
MADISONVILLE TORNADO
- Rating: EF-1
- Peak Wind: 105 mph
- Path Length: 2.44 miles
- Path Width: 200 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 9:35 p.m.
- Start Location: 2 miles WSW of Madisonville, Madison County
- End Time: Monday, March 21 at 9:42 p.m.
- End Location: Madisonville, Madison County
HOUSTON COUNTY TORNADO
- Rating: EF-2
- Peak Wind: 125 mph
- Path Length: 19.07 miles
- Path Width: 200 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 10
- Serious Injuries: 3
- Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 10:10 p.m.
- Start Location: 8 miles north-northeast of Midway in Houston County
- End Time: Monday, March 21 at 10:30 p.m.
- End Location: 2 miles north-northwest of Crockett in Houston County
The crew cited emergency management observations of the tornado’s path, including 3 serious injuries where a pair of mobile homes were tossed in the wind, with people thrown into the adjacent field.
Complete details about what was deemed a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” tornado can be found here.
EAST BRAZOS COUNTY TORNADO
- Rating: EF-1
- Peak Wind: 95 mph
- Path Length: 0.39 miles
- Path Width: 175 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 9:05 p.m.
- Start Location: 7 miles ESE of Wixon Valley, Brazos County
- End Time: Monday, March 21 at 9:06 p.m.
- End Location: 7 miles E of Wixon Valley, Brazos County
SNOOK TORNADO
- Rating: EF-0
- Peak Wind: 70 mph
- Path Length: 1.01 miles
- Path Width: 500 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 8:35 p.m.
- Start Location: Snook, Burleson County
- End Time: Monday, March 21 at 8:36 p.m.
- End Location: 1 mile N of Snook, Burleson County
EAST BURLESON COUNTY TORNADO
- Rating: EF-0
- Peak Wind: 75 mph
- Path Length: 0.30 miles
- Path Width: 0 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 8:40 p.m.
- Start Location: 4 miles NNE of Snook, Burleson County
- End Time: Monday, March 21 at 8:41 p.m.
- End Location: 4 miles NNE of Snook, Burleson County
GIDDINGS TORNADO
The Austin-San Antonio NWS office has also released final information regarding a confirmed tornado in Giddings (Lee County) Monday night:
- Rating: EF-1
- Peak Wind: 95 mph
- Path Length: 2.45 miles
- Path Width: 50 yards
- Fatalities: 0
- Injuries: 0
- Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 7:28 p.m.
- Start Location: 2 miles SW of Giddings, Lee County
- End Time: Monday, March 21 at 7:32 p.m.
- End Location: 1 mile SSE of Giddings, Lee County
Note: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in National Weather Service storm data.
