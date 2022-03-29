UPDATE: National Weather Service confirms additional March 21st tornado in Milam County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just over a week after strong thunderstorms tore through the Brazos Valley, the Fort Worth-Dallas National Weather Service office has confirmed an additional tornado touched down in Milam County, near the community of Buckholts and South Elm on Monday, March 21.

Details released on the tornado can be found below:

BUCKHOLTS TORNADO

Rating: EF-1

Peak Wind: 110 mph

Path Length: 2.81 miles

Path Width: 200 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 9:45 p.m.

Start Location : 4 miles N of Buckholts, Milam County

End Time : Monday, March 21 at 9:55 p.m.

End Location: 6 miles NNE of Buckholts, Milam County

New damage reports received from Milam County Emergency Management confirmed a tornado occurred near the city of South Elm in Northwest Milam County. The tornado likely developed in an open field between CR 115 and FM 1915. It then snapped two wooden electrical transmission line poles near FM 1915. As the tornado continued northeast, it snapped a tree in half and severely damaged the roof of a barn, ripping most of the aluminum roof structure off the walls. It crossed FM 1915 one more time, low out the walls of a barn and tore off a significant amount of shingles from the roof of a home. The damage is consistent with an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 110 mph.

UPDATE: @NWSFortWorth & Milam County Emergency Management officials have confirmed an additional EF-1 tornado occurred last Monday, March 21 near Buckholts / South Elm.



Peak wind estimated at 110 mph

Previous information released on the six other tornadoes that occurred in the Brazos Valley on March 21st can be found below:

The Houston-Galveston and Austin-San Antonio National Weather Service offices conducted surveys on the Monday night tornadoes that tore through the Brazos Valley, and are now releasing further information Wednesday afternoon.

The details that have been released about these tornadoes are below:

MADISONVILLE TORNADO

Rating: EF-1

Peak Wind: 105 mph

Path Length: 2.44 miles

Path Width: 200 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 9:35 p.m.

Start Location : 2 miles WSW of Madisonville, Madison County

End Time : Monday, March 21 at 9:42 p.m.

End Location: Madisonville, Madison County

An EF-1 tornado touched down along HWY 190/21 just southwest of Madisonville then tracked northeast through town, significantly damaging several homes and a few businesses, including the brick facade of a building at the intersection of Collard St. and HWY 75. Also at this intersection, a few power poles were snapped.

HOUSTON COUNTY TORNADO

Rating: EF-2

Peak Wind: 125 mph

Path Length: 19.07 miles

Path Width: 200 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 10

Serious Injuries: 3

Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 10:10 p.m.

Start Location : 8 miles north-northeast of Midway in Houston County

End Time : Monday, March 21 at 10:30 p.m.

End Location: 2 miles north-northwest of Crockett in Houston County

The crew cited emergency management observations of the tornado’s path, including 3 serious injuries where a pair of mobile homes were tossed in the wind, with people thrown into the adjacent field.

[The] emergency manager few the tack and saw continuous damage from [the] first point along highway 21 until [the] final points just north of Crockett. There were 10 total injuries. Three injuries were serious at a pair of mobile homes with occupants thrown into an adjacent field.

Complete details about what was deemed a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” tornado can be found here.

EAST BRAZOS COUNTY TORNADO

Rating: EF-1

Peak Wind: 95 mph

Path Length: 0.39 miles

Path Width: 175 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 9:05 p.m.

Start Location : 7 miles ESE of Wixon Valley, Brazos County

End Time : Monday, March 21 at 9:06 p.m.

End Location: 7 miles E of Wixon Valley, Brazos County

An EF-1 tornado pushed a home off its blocks and damaged the roof as well as snapping the trunks of trees.

SNOOK TORNADO

Rating: EF-0

Peak Wind: 70 mph

Path Length: 1.01 miles

Path Width: 500 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 8:35 p.m.

Start Location : Snook, Burleson County

End Time : Monday, March 21 at 8:36 p.m.

End Location: 1 mile N of Snook, Burleson County

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Snook and caused damage to a garage door, roof damage to a couple homes and to an apartment complex.

EAST BURLESON COUNTY TORNADO

Rating: EF-0

Peak Wind: 75 mph

Path Length: 0.30 miles

Path Width: 0 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 8:40 p.m.

Start Location : 4 miles NNE of Snook, Burleson County

End Time : Monday, March 21 at 8:41 p.m.

End Location: 4 miles NNE of Snook, Burleson County

An EF-0 tornado briefly touched down at an aquatic facility, destroying a small aluminum shed, downing powerlines, and a few trees.

GIDDINGS TORNADO

The Austin-San Antonio NWS office has also released final information regarding a confirmed tornado in Giddings (Lee County) Monday night:

Rating: EF-1

Peak Wind: 95 mph

Path Length: 2.45 miles

Path Width: 50 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: Monday, March 21 at 7:28 p.m.

Start Location : 2 miles SW of Giddings, Lee County

End Time : Monday, March 21 at 7:32 p.m.

End Location: 1 mile SSE of Giddings, Lee County

The supercell thunderstorm that produced this tornado had already produced a tornado earlier in the day near Kingsbury in Guadalupe County. After that tornado dissipated the storm moved northeastward through Bastrop County into Southwestern Lee County. The tornado developed southwest of Giddings just west of FM 448 along Private Road 4481. Part of the metal roof of a barn was blown off. The storm continued northeastward and tore a hold in the roof of another metal building on the west side of FM 448 and then crossed the road. As it crossed the Giddings city limit it damaged the roofs of two more metal buildings. One had minor damage with a small panel peeled up. The other had an approximately 10 foot by 20-foot section peeled off. In this same area, a small wooden shed had its roof torn off. The storm turned slightly to the east crossing Hwy 77 and below down a fence at a house on Whispering Oaks Drive. The last of the damage was on Sunrise Avenue where the cross of the steeple of the First Baptist Church Giddings was bent and across the street, some small tree branches were broken off. The worse damage was rated EF-1 with maximum winds of 95mph. The maximum path was 50 yards.

Note: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in National Weather Service storm data.

