Wind Advisory in effect for the majority of the Brazos Valley Tuesday
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A windy Tuesday is in store for the Brazos Valley as our next weather maker approaches the Lone Star State.
Sustained winds out of the south at 15-25 mph will gust upwards of 40 mph at times, prompting a WIND ADVISORY for the following counties, running through Wednesday morning:
- Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Lee, Leon, Madison, Milam, Montgomery, Robertson, Walker, Waller, and Washington
Wouldn’t hurt to secure any loose lawn items if possible, as well bring empty trash cans a bit closer to the house. A few tree limbs could be blown down as well, before another breezy day comes into the picture Wednesday as winds flip around to the west following a quick round of rain / storms in the morning.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.