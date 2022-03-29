Wind Advisory in effect for the majority of the Brazos Valley Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A windy Tuesday is in store for the Brazos Valley as our next weather maker approaches the Lone Star State.

Sustained winds out of the south at 15-25 mph will gust upwards of 40 mph at times, prompting a WIND ADVISORY for the following counties, running through Wednesday morning:

Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Lee, Leon, Madison, Milam, Montgomery, Robertson, Walker, Waller, and Washington

Winds are slated to gust as high as 40 mph at times Tuesday. (KBTX)

Wouldn’t hurt to secure any loose lawn items if possible, as well bring empty trash cans a bit closer to the house. A few tree limbs could be blown down as well, before another breezy day comes into the picture Wednesday as winds flip around to the west following a quick round of rain / storms in the morning.

