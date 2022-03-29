Windy conditions Tuesday night lead in a rain / storm chance Wednesday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a gusty and humid Tuesday, winds increase overnight as an area of low pressure approaches the Lone Star State, sparking a chance for rain and thunderstorms early Wednesday.

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the majority of the Brazos Valley Tuesday, officially running through Wednesday morning. A healthy south wind is slated to gust upwards of 40-45 mph+ at times overnight, likely blowing around any loose lawn items and empty trash cans.

A Wind Advisory continues for the majority of the Brazos Valley overnight Tuesday (KBTX)

More details on the advisory itself can be found by clicking here. These gusty conditions are essentially pumping in Gulf moisture that will feed a rain and thunderstorm chance to start off our day Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY AM: RAIN & STORMS

A line of strong and severe thunderstorms is expected to develop in West Texas Tuesday night, tracking eastward through the overnight hours. These storms are expected to weaken as they approach the I-35 corridor, but still leave behind a thin line of activity that is slated to push into the Brazos Valley before the sun comes up, moving east throughout the morning.

STORM TIMING:

Northwest Brazos Valley: 4 a.m. - 6 a.m.

Central Brazos Valley: 6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Eastern Brazos Valley: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

⚡️Thin line of rain & rumbles expected to cross the Brazos Valley Wednesday AM

⏰NW Brazos Valley: pre-alarm hours

⏰Central Brazos Valley: Around / during morning commute

⏰East/South Brazos Valley: most get to school/work before rain arrives



Gusty wind, heavy rain, lightning pic.twitter.com/Ttzqx6Uv6i — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 29, 2022

While the resulting severe threat is relatively low locally with this round of rain & rumbles, it isn’t completely zero. If a storm does require a bit of extra attention, we’ll monitor for an isolated wind concern, small hail, heavy rainfall, and in the most extreme case (but not overly likely), an isolated spin-up.

Rain & storms push across the Brazos Valley early Wednesday morning (KBTX)

By the time all is said and done and the rain moves east of the area, 0.25″ - 0.50″ with localized higher totals of 0.75″+ may be found in area rain gauges.

NAVIGATE THE MORNING DRIVE WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

WEDNESDAY PM: ELEVATED FIRE DANGER

Sunshine returns by lunch time as drier air punches into the Brazos Valley via a gusty west wind. Winds are slated to gust upwards of 30 mph at times and when combined with the rapidly decreasing humidity values, will increase the fire danger conditions across a good portion of the state.

While chance for a morning round of rain & rumbles catches most attention, it is a small part of our Wednesday.

• Gulf moisture is abundant at sunrise.

• Gusty, strong west wind shoves drier air back in by late morning/midday

• Wildfire danger elevated by afternoon #bcstx pic.twitter.com/O0SCF9lvPQ — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 29, 2022

Wednesday will be a day to avoid outdoor burning! A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Austin, Waller and Washington counties along with a Red Flag Warning that has been issued for Lee County.

Elevated fire danger conditions arrive Wednesday afternoon as a gusty west wind filters drier air into the area. (KBTX)

