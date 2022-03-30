Advertisement

6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says

Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row from left) Shayne Anderson, Summer Lawrence, and Felicity Walker.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Several people are facing charges in connection to kidnapping and torturing a woman they met online, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the woman who was being held against her will had been “severely tortured” during her captivity.

She is being treated for her injuries.

“We received a call about a suspicious person, discovered this troubling case and quickly made arrests,” Hillhouse said in a press release obtained by KLTV.

Six people were arrested late Tuesday and charged with aggravated kidnapping:

  • Amanda Andrews
  • Breonna Johnson
  • Charles Bryant
  • Shayne Anderson
  • Summer Lawrence
  • Felicity Walker

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grass fires and outages in the area at the same time in the area may have been related to the...
Highway 6 back open in College Station following incident involving power lines
Bojangles is coming to Bryan.
Bojangles announces it’s coming to Bryan-College Station
They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.
Police seeking information about missing man in College Station
A thin line of storms is expected to push across the Brazos Valley first thing Wednesday morning.
Windy conditions Tuesday night lead in a rain / storm chance Wednesday morning
Three men charged with DWI following Sunday night crashes
Multiple DWI arrests following Sunday night crashes in Bryan, College Station

Latest News

A California man was convicted of using money from PPP loans to pay for personal expenses,...
California man convicted of using $27M in PPP loans for personal use, including renting oceanfront property
After two years, the CDC has dropped its COVID-19 warning on cruise travel.
CDC drops its COVID warning for cruise travel
Generic border shot
AP sources: Broad asylum limits at border may end by May 23
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Who really needs a second COVID booster? Here’s what to know
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
LIVE: Biden to receive 2nd booster as admin launches COVID.gov