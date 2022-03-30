Advertisement

Aggies will play for NIT title after win over Washington State

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team (27-12) got off to a slow start against Washington State Tuesday night, but found its stroke and beat the Cougars 72-56 in the NIT Semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

Quenton Jackson led the Aggies with 18 points. Henry Coleman III added 16 points. Manny Obaseki scored 14 points. Texas A&M was up 32-26 at the break and then outscored the number 4 seed 40-30 in the second half to pick up their 27th win on the season tied for second most in program history. The Aggies outscored Washington State 56-18 in the paint. Texas A&M shot 49% from the floor for the game.

The Aggies will take on Xavier in Thursday’s NIT Championship after the Musketeers beat St. Bonaventure 84-77 in the first semifinal game played earlier Tuesday night. Texas A&M and Xavier are scheduled to tip-off at 6:00 p.m. Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bojangles is coming to Bryan.
Bojangles announces it’s coming to Bryan-College Station
Tanker truck rollover
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Highway 36 shutdown due to rollover
DeArthur Pinson Jr. (left) reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after killing DPS...
Suspect in killing of Trooper Chad Walker now suspected in murder of East Texas man
Brenham High School
Brenham High School student in custody after bringing handgun to school
Three men charged with DWI following Sunday night crashes
Multiple DWI arrests following Sunday night crashes in Bryan, College Station

Latest News

Texas A&M Softball
Wednesday Doubleheader at Houston Postponed
Lee Ties for 10th at Valspar Collegiate
COLLEGE STATION, TX - May 15, 2021 - during the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championship at...
Track & Field Announces Promotional Schedule
Distin Earns SEC Co-Field Athlete of the Week Honor