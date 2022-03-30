Aggies will play for NIT title after win over Washington State

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team (27-12) got off to a slow start against Washington State Tuesday night, but found its stroke and beat the Cougars 72-56 in the NIT Semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

Quenton Jackson led the Aggies with 18 points. Henry Coleman III added 16 points. Manny Obaseki scored 14 points. Texas A&M was up 32-26 at the break and then outscored the number 4 seed 40-30 in the second half to pick up their 27th win on the season tied for second most in program history. The Aggies outscored Washington State 56-18 in the paint. Texas A&M shot 49% from the floor for the game.

The Aggies will take on Xavier in Thursday’s NIT Championship after the Musketeers beat St. Bonaventure 84-77 in the first semifinal game played earlier Tuesday night. Texas A&M and Xavier are scheduled to tip-off at 6:00 p.m. Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The game will be televised on ESPN.

