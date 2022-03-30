Allen Academy honoring first responders throughout the month of April

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy is kicking off the month of April by hosting a First Responders Breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the school.

This free breakfast will feature pancakes from Snooze, breakfast tacos from 1860 Italia, sausage from Kountry Boys Sausage, and coffee from Liquid Love. Allen Academy students from 9th through 12th grade will be there to greet and serve first responders throughout the morning. Head of School Mike Notaro says this event will provide students with an opportunity to get to know the first responders.

“Hopefully some of them become first responders themselves some day,” he said.

Notaro says the First Responders Breakfast is just one of many events Allen Academy has planned for the month.

“Throughout the month of April, we’re going to have a number of events where first responder organizations and groups will come to campus and speak to our students. We want our students to be more informed about the opportunities they may have in the future as first responders. We also want them to realize how much first responders do in this community,” said Notaro.

The month culminates on Saturday, April 30 with the 2nd Annual Tonkaway Clay Charity Classic at Tonkaway Ranch.

Proceeds from these events benefit Allen Academy, K9s4COPs, and Operation Safe Shield.

To learn more about these events for First Responders Month, watch the full interview with Mike Notaro below:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.