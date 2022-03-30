Advertisement

Austin man arrested after stealing jewelry and mall security vehicle

Jarrett Jamarco Grimes
Jarrett Jamarco Grimes(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An Austin man is under arrest after he attempted to steal jewelry and a mall security vehicle from Post Oak Mall.

College Station police say, Jarrett Grimes, 39, of Austin, stole two rings from a business inside Post Oak Mall Tuesday.

As mall security tried to detain Grimes, he threw the rings and escaped mall security, according to court documents.

Authorities say during his escape Grimes was able to get into an already running mall security vehicle and drive it to the other side of the mall parking lot, facing Dartmouth Street, where he abandoned the truck. Grimes then crossed over a creek and jumped a fenced area into a back porch of a home. College Station police were able to apprehend Grimes at this residence.

Grimes is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass and failing to identify. CSPD says the jewelry store chose not to press charges against Grimes.

